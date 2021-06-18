Glynn County approves Jacques Battiste as new police chief

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved Jacques Battiste at the county’s new chief of police, according to a news release.

Battiste, the news release from the county states, could begin his duties as soon as July 6.

As written by The Brunswick News, Battiste was the Commission’s top choice after an extensive search. He spoke to a crowd of more than 50 on Monday during a forum at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.

“For those of you who feel I do not have the qualifications, I ask that you give me the opportunity to show you that I can,” Battiste was quoted as saying. “Let me show you that I can bring the enhancements necessary to create a model department for the state and for the country. I promise you I will bring my best game every day.”

Battiste is a veteran of more than 20 years with the FBI. After, he spent a year as campus police chief at Xavier University of Louisiana -- his alma mater. Since 2019, he has been working as a tactical and training coordinator with Orleans Parish Constable’s Office in New Orleans.