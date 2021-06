CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Clay County are looking for 13-year-old Adelyn Dial after she left her home in Orange Park around 1:45 this morning.

She was seen wearing a black hoodie, light-colored joggers, and a gray headband. You may also notice Adelyn with her hairstyle which is shaved on the back of her head.

If you know the whereabouts of Adelyn, dial/text 911 or contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.