Here’s how NE Florida sheriff’s offices are assisting JSO ahead of Orange Crush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Orange Crush underway, law enforcement agencies will be assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office throughout the weekend.

One way Northeast Florida sheriff’s offices are helping JSO is by transferring inmates to their facilities to ensure there is room within the Duval County jail.

As of noontime Friday, there were 2,371 inmates in the Duval County jail. Three days ago, there were 2,551. The jail can hold 3,077.

Of the Northeast Florida sheriff’s offices, Flagler County committed to 40-50 courtesy holds. St. Johns County committed to 60 courtesy holds

Clay County was unable to accept any inmates from outside the county. A spokesperson for the agency said: “our jail is operating at full capacity and couple with precautions we are still taking due to COVID-19, we don’t have space to handle the request from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

Putnam County said it has not received any requests for deputies or space in the jail. A spokesperson said if a mutual aid request is made, it will help.

Ad

Bradford County is not assisting.

Nassau County said a request was withdrawn before it could provide JSO with an answer.

Requests for information from Baker and Columbia counties had not been returned by Friday afternoon.

Jacksonville City Council President Sam Newby called JSO’s move to create additional space in the jail concerning, and he shared his concerns with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams. He says in statement that the sheriff:

“...assured me that this procedure is being implemented because our local jail continues to operate under COVID-19 protocols. Sheriff Williams has also assured me that the goal of this plan is not to unfairly target nor discriminate against the individuals planning to attend the Orange Crush Festival.”

According to JSO, the transferring of inmates occurs on occasion for a variety of reasons to include the safety and security of inmates and the institution.