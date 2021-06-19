Juneteenth celebration held in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several events are planned Saturday at the Ritz Theatre and Museum honoring Juneteenth, which just recently became a federal holiday.

On Friday night though, many people celebrated with a block party in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood outside TeaPosh Naturals, a vegan restaurant.

“We come out and support one another, support Black-owned businesses, support one another, love one another and have a good time together,” said Tyrica Nelson, CEO of TeaPosh Naturals.

Booths were set up with entrepreneurs showcasing their Black-owned businesses.

Those attending said that this year Juneteenth is extra special now that it’s been made a federal holiday.

“It makes us feel well-deserved. It’s been a long time coming,” Nelson said.

“It feels good to see it finally being noticed because a lot of people didn’t know about it or celebrate it before, so it feels good for it to now be a national holiday,” said Ayanna Thomas.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the freedom, culture and empowerment of African-Americans. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

“This should be the start of conversation, not a victory,” said Samule Phillips, a Jacksonville resident. “You celebrate a victory, you go home and live a normal life. This should be seen as a step in the right direction.”

In addition to the events planned at the Ritz Theatre, there are many more. Here’s a look at the Juneteenth celebrations and events across the Jacksonville area.