One dead after shooting on Shindler Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead after a shooting on Shindler Drive Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 11:55 pm about the shooting. Upon arrival, the officer found two adult men with injuries.

One had a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The other had a non-life-threatening injury. He also appeared to be in his early 20s. JFRD did not take him to the hospital and treated him onsite.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit detectives say there was a small gathering of about 8-10 people at the location. An argument started and the suspect pulled out a gun. The suspect fired shots, hitting the two victims, and fled the scene.

JSO does not have a suspect in custody at this time. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and people at the scene.

Police have blocked all lanes on Shindler Drive near Marlee Road for the investigation.

If you have any information, contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.