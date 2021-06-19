Partly Cloudy icon
Three injured in shooting on Day Avenue Saturday morning

Brittany Muller
, Reporter

Reagan Fink
, Associate producer

Jacksonville
Three teenage boys were shot on Day Avenue.
Three teenage boys were shot on Day Avenue. (News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three older teenage boys were shot Saturday morning on Day Avenue.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, around 3:10 am, the three were found by the basketball court on Day Avenue.

All three had non-life-threatening injuries and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported them to the hospital.

JSO is still investigating the shooting. Officers say a white sedan, possibly a Kia, was seen leaving the scene.

If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, CRIME STOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

