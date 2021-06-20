Jacksonville police searching for missing 72-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are actively searching for a missing and endangered woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon.

Barbara Mercer, 72, reportedly left her home just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was supposed to be going to the area of Beach Boulevard near Penman Road, according to police.

The Sheriff’s Office said she should be driving in a beige 2006 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag PDP B86. Police said the vehicle is missing its front passenger side hubcap.

Police said the woman reportedly has early signs of memory loss. She was described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 112 pounds and having blue eyes and short blonde hair. Police said she was wearing a tan shirt with flowers, blue jean shorts, unknown shoes and eyeglasses, which are reportedly not in her possession.

Anyone who has seen her or her vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.