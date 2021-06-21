Cloudy icon
Local News

Khan: Shipyards project will produce benefits ‘that will succeed any expenditures’ made by city

Jim Piggott
, Reporter

Brie Isom
, Reporter

Jacksonville
News
Renderings and site maps of the proposed development on The Shipyards property, football training facility and site maps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars owner Shad Khan says his plan to redevelop The Shipyards in Downtown Jacksonville is gaining support from the city.

The plan, would bring a Four Season Hotel to the downtown banks of the St. Johns River. There are also plans for a football performance center next to TIAA Bank Field, an office building, a sports medicine complex and other improvements to the city-owned marina.

The Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, with 176 rooms and 25 residential units, would open in early 2025, if the plans are approved.

In a statement (in full at end of article) issued Monday afternoon, Khan and his development company Iguana Investments said the cost will exceed $300 million for the hotel and office building. He said the city’s only upfront cost will be to move the fire museum, marine fire station and the docks near Metro Park, which could run about $20 million. The city would end up paying more at the completion of the project with grants and tax subsidies totaling more than $114 million.

LINK: Supplemental financial summary for Shipyards project

“In short, the project will produce benefits that will exceed any expenditures made by the City. That’s good news for all of us, today and deep into the future,” Khan writes.

The Downtown Investment Authority has been working with Khan on developing a plan and plans to go over a draft of it on Friday during a committee meeting. The full board would then take it up in July before going to the City Council for final approval.

