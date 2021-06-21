Orange Crush festival comes to a close Sunday night

It’s been a weekend full of music and beach days with Orange Crush in town.

Sunday is the last night of the festival. People are celebrating a successful weekend in Jacksonville. Organizers said Orange Crush went smoothly.

“Really just good vibes, no chaos -- good music,” said Joshua Jordan from Georgia.

That’s exactly how this weekend went for most of the people who attended Orange Crush.

“So far it’s been safe and everything, so we’re having a good time,” said another gestival atendee, Tiarra Jones.

Saturday was a beach day at Jacksonville Beach.

The Mayor of Jacksonville Beach, Chris Hoffman, said the crowd was around 1,000 people Saturday.

People traveled from as far as South Carolina to join in on Orange Crush.

Saturday night there was an after-the-beach party at Onyx.

Security said the night went smoothly.

“We look for people to come from Orange Crush, it’s like a little after party for us. it’s a good safe place to have fun. We don’t have a whole lot of problems out here,” said King David, the head of security.

Ad

On Sunday, there was a bike and car show at 45th Street and Moncrief.

Promoter George Mikey said he’s happy with the festivals first year of being in Jacksonville.

“I was excited to work with the city and continue to build the relationship,” said Mikey. “There were a few small incidents, but we were aware, as well as the police department.”