DeSantis signs bill requiring all Florida high schoolers to learn CPR

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Starting July 1st, a new Florida law will require high-school freshmen and juniors in Florida to take one hour of instruction on how to administer CPR.

The bill (HB 157) passed the House and Senate in unanimous votes during the legislative session that ended April 30.

Under the measure, school districts will be required to provide one hour of “basic training in first aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation” to all students in the ninth and eleventh grades. School districts also will be “encouraged” to begin giving basic first-aid and CPR training to students in grades 6 and 8.

A Jacksonville father led the push for the bill after his daughter suffered sudden cardiac arrest running on the treadmill at a gym in central Florida.

He said his daughter would not be here today without CPR.

