New VA clinic opens in St. Augustine area

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A new Veterans Affairs clinic opened Tuesday in the St. Augustine area.

It’s located on Deerfield Preserve Boulevard, off State Road 207, and is replacing the Southpark Boulevard location at Flagler Hospital.

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System renamed the clinic to the Leo C. Chase Jr. VA Clinic to honor the first man from St. Johns County who died during the Vietnam War.

The clinic offers primary care, mental health, phlebotomy, podiatry, physical therapy and virtual care.

Thomas McKenzie, the clinic’s chief medical officer, said there are currently more than 6,100 veterans enrolled in the VA here.

“I think they’re excited about having a new permanent structure in St. Johns County, and this means a lot to them,” McKenzie said. “It’s a very nice clinic, well designed, and I think they’ll be very excited.”

