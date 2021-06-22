Veteran JFRD Capt. Thomas Barber honored at funeral

Firefighters fill Christian Fellowship Temple in Macclenny for the funeral of Capt. Thomas Barber.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fire Capt. Thomas Barber will be laid to rest Tuesday after he is remembered at services at the Christian Fellowship Temple in Macclenny.

The 21-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department died last week, JFRD said. Barber was 51.

He is survived by his wife, three children and both of his parents.

Since Barber died was within 24 hours of his last service call, it’s considered a line-of-duty death and will receive full fire department honors. The cause of death has not been released.

According to JFRD, Barber was assigned to Rescue 25 and he had served on the Westside for the majority of his career.

He was raised in Baker County and returned there after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War. He started his fire career as a volunteer with the Baker County Fire Department.

Barber will be buried after a procession to the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Community members wishing to pay their respects can line North 7th Street to U.S. 90 to State Road 228 in Macclenny just after noon.