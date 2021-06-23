Mostly Cloudy icon
Adventure Landing closing Westside park this weekend

Beach Boulevard location could close by Oct. 31

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bad news for putt-putt, go-kart and laser tag fans: Adventure Landing is closing its Westside doors this weekend, according to the Daily Record.

The Jacksonville Beach park could also close by October after a bankruptcy filing by Adventure Landing’s parent company in 2019, the report said.

The Westside property on Blanding Boulevard was bought for use by Amazon.com. Plans filed with the city show Amazon intends to use the site for parking for a new delivery station.

Adventure Landing also operates a third park on State Road 16 near the St. Augustine Outlets. The owner says there are no plans to close that facility.

