3 design firms present visions for former site of Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three design teams on Thursday will present their proposals for the former site of the Jacksonville Landing.

Community members will also have a chance to weigh in on what they’d like to see replace the former city landmark.

WATCH LIVE | 3 design teams present proposals for former site of Jacksonville Landing

Right now it’s a blank slate.

Since the Landing was torn down in 2019, it became a large green lawn and played host to a number of concerts and events.

Some people in the community are asking for everything from a marina to an aquarium.

The finalists in the design competition are Agency Landscape + Planning of Massachusetts, Olin Partnership of Philadelphia and Perkins and Will of Chicago.

Agency Landscape and Planning design presented at meeting. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Each firm will be allowed one hour for presentation time followed by another hour for questions and answers. Twenty minutes will be allowed per agenda for public comments after each design firm’s presentation.

The presentations are scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The design team won’t be selected Thursday, but whichever team is chosen is expected to have its design complete by October.

The city is looking to potentially break ground on the project by early 2022.