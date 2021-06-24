Jacksonville warehouse evacuated after toxic gas detected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No injuries were reported after Jacksonville Fire and Rescue hazmat crews found a concentrated amount of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) inside a Jacksonville warehouse.

JFRD crews first responded to the warehouse on the 1600 block of Jessie Street just east of downtown Jacksonville around 11 a.m. after a strong gas odor could be smelled in the air.

JEA shut off the power and evacuated the warehouse after JFRD crews took air quality readings and found a strong reading of H2S.

After an investigation, it was found that JEA was doing maintenance in the area and one of the exhaust systems inside the warehouse shut down, causing the fumes to back up.

Crews checked the sewer lines for H2S fumes but didn’t detect any.

No one was injured by the fumes and JFRD set up fans to clear the warehouse.

H2S can be highly flammable in higher concentrations.

“We are glad everyone is okay and that they evacuated quickly,” JEA said in a statement to News4Jax. “JEA crews are on the scene and addressing the issue. The odors should subside in the next few hours. Due to the impact, JEA will continue with preventive maintenance work and will perform investigatory work on the sewer system.”