Miller Electric Company to host electrician career fair Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Miller Electric Company is hosting an electrician career night on Tuesday, June 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. for those eager to re-enter the workforce.

The company is looking for all levels of field electricians from entry-level helpers and journeymen to field supervisors who want to earn the best pay and benefits in the industry.

Qualified candidates have the opportunity to be hired on the spot, the company said.

“During the event, we will describe the positions we have available and the associated pay scales and benefits for each level,” a release said.

In order to classify candidates correctly, they are asked to bring proof of hours in the trade (pay stubs, letters from employers, etc.). Entry-level candidates only need to bring themselves.

We encourage job seekers in Northeast, FL, and Southeast, GA to explore a career in the electrical and construction field with opportunities for continued advancement.

WHERE: Miller Electric Company’s corporate office: 6805 Southpoint Parkway

WHEN: Tuesday, June 29 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.