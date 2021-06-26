Partly Cloudy icon
Missing child in Volusia County

Staff, News4Jax

Volusia County
Annabella Bartlett, pictured here, has light brown hair and hazel eyes, according to FDLE's missing child alert.
DEBARY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing child.

A one-year-old girl is missing out of Volusia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Annabella Bartlett was last seen on Quail Down Drive in DeBary, Florida, on June 19. According to FDLE’s missing child report for Bartlett, she is two feet tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bartlett may be with 40-year-old Natalie Bovee. Bovee is just over five feet tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. The two may be traveling in a 2011 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Florida tag number 66032Z.

If you have any information about where Bartlett or Bovee is, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1(888)356-4774. You can also contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at (386)736-5961.

