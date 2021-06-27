Partly Cloudy icon
JFRD crew deploying to Surfside condo collapse

Staff, News4Jax

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicles gather Sunday at JFRD's training center before a crew leaves for South Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is sending a crew of about 80 to South Florida on Sunday as search and rescue efforts continue at the Surfside condominium building that collapsed Thursday.

JFRD said the crew will be leaving its training facility around 1 p.m.

“Keep them in your thoughts,” JFRD said in a tweet.

News4Jax confirmed the crew consists of members of the JFRD’s urban search and rescue team.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said his thoughts and prayers are with the JFRD members who volunteered for this mission, the victims and their loved ones.

JFRD’s Mobile Incident Management Unit arrived early Saturday in South Florida. The unit consists of a semi and a pickup truck hauling a generator. It arrived in the Miami area about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was set up and fully operational less than three hours later, JFRD said.

JFRD isn’t the only agency in Northeast Florida sending help. Gainesville Fire Rescue is deploying eight urban search and rescue specialists to Surfside on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.