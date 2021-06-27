JFRD crew deploying to Surfside condo collapse

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicles gather Sunday at JFRD's training center before a crew leaves for South Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is sending a crew of about 80 to South Florida on Sunday as search and rescue efforts continue at the Surfside condominium building that collapsed Thursday.

JFRD said the crew will be leaving its training facility around 1 p.m.

“Keep them in your thoughts,” JFRD said in a tweet.

Check in and medical are happening now…. The convoy will realistically leave by 1pm. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 27, 2021

News4Jax confirmed the crew consists of members of the JFRD’s urban search and rescue team.

Just confirmed 80 members of Jacksonville Fire Rescue’s urban search and rescue team are deploying to the #Surfside condo collapse.



It will not be an easy task- physically and emotionally taxing. @THEJFRD @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/rGXU16abar — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) June 27, 2021

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said his thoughts and prayers are with the JFRD members who volunteered for this mission, the victims and their loved ones.

We just received the call for our crews to head to Miami for one of the most difficult assignments they’ll ever face. I’m grateful to our men & women from @theJfrd Jax Fire/Rescue who volunteered for this mission. My thoughts & prayers are w/ you, the victims and their loved ones pic.twitter.com/y5uIE6BAdf — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) June 27, 2021

JFRD’s Mobile Incident Management Unit arrived early Saturday in South Florida. The unit consists of a semi and a pickup truck hauling a generator. It arrived in the Miami area about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was set up and fully operational less than three hours later, JFRD said.

JFRD isn’t the only agency in Northeast Florida sending help. Gainesville Fire Rescue is deploying eight urban search and rescue specialists to Surfside on Sunday.