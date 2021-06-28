Marine occupation of Jacksonville Hyatt to end in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Marines have been quarantining new enlisted members at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Jacksonville for the past six months, but that will soon come to an end.

The new members have been staying at the riverfront hotel before going to basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina.

Their stay is now set to end on July 12 and the hotel will reopen to civilian guests.

About 7,500 marines stayed at the hotel over six months and the hotel said it was given around $18 million.

The City of Jacksonville said the partnership was beneficial and allowed the hotel to keep staff on during the pandemic.

City officials said it had a $26 million impact for the city.

Hyatt Regency said it will reopen July 12 and expects to be fully booked by July 17.