Search for missing boater in Black Creek resumes

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The search continues Monday at 9 a.m. for a missing man that fell of his boat Sunday afternoon in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the man fell into Black Creek and hasn’t been seen since.

The man’s name has not been released. Crews began searching at 5:30 p.m.

News4Jax spoke with a man who said he saw the boater hit the water hard after falling off the boat, then he began to help in the search.

News4Jax has been emailing FWC, who are the lead investigators, to find out more information including the identity of the missing man.

