Allegiant Air adding 2 non-stop flights from Jacksonville to Nashville, Washington D.C.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Allegiant on Tuesday announced a new nonstop service from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to two new destinations: Nashville, Tenn. and Washington, D.C. beginning in November, a release said.

To celebrate the new launch date, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.

“Jacksonville boasts 850 square miles of beautiful beaches, making it one of Florida’s most popular summer vacation hotspots,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We’re excited to expand service options to and from Jacksonville, offering travelers Allegiant’s brand of convenient, affordable nonstop flights to the country’s most sought-after vacation destinations. Now, more than ever, travelers want to fly Allegiant because we get them directly to their destination - without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new nonstop routes to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) include:

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39.

Dulles, Virginia via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.

The new nonstop route via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com .

“We are excited Allegiant continues to grow in Northeast Florida,” said Mark VanLoh, Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO. “Today’s announcement means low fares for travelers flying to Nashville and Washington D.C.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Jacksonville-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

