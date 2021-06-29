Here’s where Jacksonville could allocate budget funds in FY 21-22

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, the City of Jacksonville laid out a wish list of sorts for new projects that could be included in the budget this fall.

The list is extensive and calls for changes and improvements to public facilities, roads and infrastructure as well as parks. It includes price tags for fiscal year 2021-2022 and beyond the next five years or so.

When it comes to fire stations, the list the list includes $7.7 million for a new fire station, Fire Station #47, and $8 million for the replacement of Met Park Marina Fire Station and Museum in FY 2021-22.

In the plan, other new fire stations, renovations and replacements would be in the years to come.

When it comes to parks, $1.8 million was listed next year for Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park, which is in the LaVilla neighborhood. A little over $2 million is listed for Lonnie Miller Park next year.

These are all things the mayor and his staff will debate and later decide whether to include in the upcoming budget, which will be presented to City Council in mid-July. The Council will approve a budget in September.