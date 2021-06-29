Mostly Cloudy icon
Jacksonville man to be resentenced in 8-year-old girl’s killing

Rasheem Dubose was originally sentenced to death, but that sentence was overturned in 2017

Jenese Harris
, Reporter/weekend anchor

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Rasheem Dubose
DreShawna Davis
Florida Supreme Court
File photo of Rasheem Dubose at a sentencing hearing following his murder conviction in the shooting death of 8-year-old DreShawna Davis.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl in 2006 is set to be resentenced Tuesday.

Rasheem Dubose, 37, was convicted in 2010 of first-degree murder and shooting deadly missiles in the death of DreShawna Davis after prosecutors proved the bullet that killed her was fired by his gun.

Originally sentenced in 2010 to death, Dubose’s sentence was thrown out by the Florida Supreme Court because the jury’s death penalty recommendation was not unanimous — jurors were split 8-4 on the decision.

Davis was playing video games at home in July 2006 when she was killed by a hail of gunfire in a shooting targeting her uncle, with whom authorities said Dubose had a previous run-in.

The resentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Dubose’s brothers, Tajuan and Terrell, are serving life sentences after they too were convicted of murder charges in the 2006 case.

