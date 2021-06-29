Man injured in Lane Avenue shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Commonwealth area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they were called about 9:45 p.m. to a shooting on Lane Avenue, just north of Interstate 10. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they have a person of interest identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.