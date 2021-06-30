Gainesville Fire Rescue issues PSA on candles after apartment fire Wednesday morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – There are no injuries after an early morning apartment fire in Gainesville, but the fire sparked an important reminder: Be careful with candles!

Interim Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Hillhouse said crews were called to the Piccadilly Apartments at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and discovered a fire burning on the roof of the two-story apartment building.

All residents were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived, but the flames had nearly engulfed the building. In all, 30 firefighters worked together to extinguish the fire.

Investigators do not yet know the cause of the fire, but are aware at least one resident was burning a candle a the time, prompting this PSA from the fire department,

“GFR would like to remind our neighbors that candles may be pretty to look at but they are a leading cause of home fires — and home fire deaths! Extinguish all candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep. Keep candles at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn.”

Ad

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.