Judge to rule (again) if accused killer Kimberly Kessler is competent to stand trial

YULEE, Fla. – Nassau County Circuit Judge James Daniel will be asked again Wednesday to rule whether Kimberly Kessler is competent to stand trial for murder in the 2018 death of her co-worker, Joleen Cummings.

The first-degree murder trial is currently scheduled to begin in August.

Kessler’s competency has been raised repeatedly during court proceedings, particularly after she went on a hunger strike that authorities say dropped her body weight to 89 pounds and when she allegedly flung feces at Nassau County corrections deputies. Her defense has argued that she needs to be hospitalized for “mental illness” and is not fit to stand trial.

Ad

Law enforcement said Kessler, who’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Cummings, has also threatened to kill herself and harassed the staff that is working to protect her from herself.

According to court records, Kessler told a corrections officer “I’m not afraid of going to hell. It’s time.”

Last month, a psychologist hired by defense attorneys testified that Kessler is not competent to stand trial. It was the same expert who previously said she was unable to assist in her own trial.

At a competency hearing last year, the judge rejected that assessment and ruled Kessler was competent.

The State Attorney’s Office said it should be an easy ruling since the court already ruled against the doctor’s previous assessment and expects it will again.