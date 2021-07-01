Arrest made in deadly December hit-and-run in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville police on Thursday made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Dec. 9, 2020, and involved the death of a woman.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, Joshua Alexander Figueroa was arrested and charged with failing to stop for a crash involving a death.

Police said it happened on West University Avenue and that Margaret Paxton, 18, died in the crash.

The Police Department said through a combination of eyewitness interviews, information obtained from automated license plate reader databases, a search warrant of the location of the vehicle that hit Paxton, and a search warrant of Figueroa’s phone led investigators to the arrest.