Dun & Bradstreet picks Town Center II for new global headquarters

Dun & Bradstreet CEO Anthony Jabbour announces the company is moving its global headquarters to Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large data company that recently announced it is moving its global headquarters from New Jersey to Jacksonville has picked its new home.

According to News4Jax news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record, Dun & Bradstreet announced Wednesday it has purchased a large office building on Gate Parkway, which is part of the Town Center II development.

The move is expected to bring 500 jobs to the city over a five-year span with an average salary of $77,000, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said during a news conference in May.

Dun & Bradstreet said in a news release it chose the building, developed in 2019, with the company’s growth and sustainability plans in mind.

Ad

Dun & Bradstreet did not say how much it paid for the property, which was sold by TPG Real Estate of San Francisco. TPG paid $64.5 million for it in January 2020, the Daily Record reported.

For more information, check out the story on JaxDailyRecord.com.