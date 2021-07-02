Community invited to welcome JFRD responders home from Surfside condo collapse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 80-person team of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue personnel is returning from Surfside after nearly a week helping search for survivors.

News4Jax, the city of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and, of course, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are all inviting the public to line Alden Road between St. Johns Bluff and the JFRD Training Academy to welcome the firefighters home. The homecoming will be later Friday and the timing should be announced soon.

They will pass through a long stretch on Alden Road on their way to the fire training academy. We want to be there to greet them with cheers, posters, American flags and anything to express our gratitude for what they do every day and for risking their lives to save others in Surfside, working to exhaustion in rotating 12 hours shifts every day for the past six days.

Map shows where the community can safely line the road. There are sidewalks for standing and nearby parking lots to leave vehicles. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Miami-Dade Lt. Obed Frometa, with Florida Task Force 1, who also serves as a chaplain, has said the mental toll this rescue mission has taken on the responders has been “enormous.”

Frometa said situations like the collapse bring, “a feeling of not only defeat, but it’s a feeling of loss. We are human, after all. We’re not robots. We’re not machines. We feel it.”

Even seeing people’s things among the rubble has triggered strong emotions, especially children’s belongings. News4Jax has learned responders have found kids’ toys. They have found car seats and strollers. Some have recovered bodies.

But the grim reality is not what the Welcome Home will uplift. We just want to say thank you and sincerely hope you will join us for this Positively Jax event.

News4Jax does not yet know what time JFRD will be arriving home, but we have confirmed the return will be today. As soon as JFRD releases the expected time of return, we will send a push alert to the News4Jax app and post it to our website and social pages.

JSO officers will attend and also help with any traffic and safety concerns. We would like to surprise the returning responders, so if you know one of them don’t tell! We know it’s hard to keep a secret in the world of social media, but we’ll give it our best shot!