FHP needs your help to find this hit-and-run driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for help to find the person driving an SUV who rear-ended a motorcycle and then fled the scene.

The crash happened at 6:30 Friday morning on 295 northbound approaching Old St. Augustine Road. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and was seriously injured.

A news release from FHP said the SUV momentarily stopped after the crash but then sped away on 295 northbound.

The SUV is expected to have damage to the right front end, near the headlight area, and might be green.

If you have any information on the vehicle that struck the motorcycle, you are asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 904-696-4000.