AAA encourages Floridians to prepare ahead of time for major storms, hurricane season

AAA -- As you keep your eyes on the skies, here are some tips for before, during and after a storm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the Caribbean, AAA encourages Floridians to prepare ahead of time for major storms and the remainder of hurricane season.

The Auto Club Group said residents should have enough food, water and emergency supplies for at least 3 days. In addition, create an evacuation plan and prepare your home. This includes trimming trees and inspecting your roof.

Ahead of Elsa, it is too late to get flood insurance because there is a 30-day waiting period. To prevent flooding, the Auto Club Group suggests clearing gutters and drains of debris and putting sandbags near doorways.

“This is the first of what could be many storms that target Florida over the next few months,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, President of AAA’s Florida-based insurance provider, Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida. “Once Elsa passes, we encourage Floridians to talk to an agent about a flood insurance policy, to ensure they’re protected for the next major storm.”

AAA also reminds drivers not to panic buy at the pump.