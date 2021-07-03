Sanctuary owners urge people to be considerate of animals while letting off fireworks

Clay County, Fla. – While many plan to celebrate the holiday weekend the owners of Big Oak Wolf Sanctuary in Clay County are urging people to keep animals in mind before setting off fireworks.

News4Jax reporter, Aaron Farrar spoke with owners, John and Debra Knight about the traumatizing events they have encountered due to the sound and shock of fireworks.

During the ringing in of 2021, fireworks were set off and those were the last moments of Solomon’s life, one of their wolves at the sanctuary.

Solomon suffered a stroke after panicking from the sound of fireworks during the new year celebration.

Debra Knight reflected on his final moments of life, “I sat on the ground with him and just laid his head in my lap. He was just very labored breathing.. he couldn’t move from his waist back. He was completely paralyzed.”

A year earlier, another wolf named Bariah, died from a heart attack due to the same circumstances.

John said, “they’re trapped, so they’re terrified but they can’t escape so they have to endure it.”

This year the Knight’s are going to take a different route to prevent any of their animals from suffering. They have decided to mildly sedate the wolves in their sanctuary in hopes to save their lives.

Their advice, “Have fun but think about your neighbors.”