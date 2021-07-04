Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Flagler County deputies arrest man accused of lewd & lascivious molestation of juvenile

60-year-old also faces lewd & lascivious exhibition charge

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: 
Flagler County
Photo does not have a caption

A 60-year-old man is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a juvenile and lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a minor, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Detectives said a warrant was issued Saturday for James Harris and he was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest stemmed from an incident that was reported Thursday involving a 14-year-old girl at a Palm Coast home. Deputies said the teen captured the incident on cellphone camera.

As of Sunday afternoon, Harris remained in the Flagler County jail, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.