Flagler County deputies arrest man accused of lewd & lascivious molestation of juvenile

A 60-year-old man is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a juvenile and lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a minor, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Detectives said a warrant was issued Saturday for James Harris and he was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest stemmed from an incident that was reported Thursday involving a 14-year-old girl at a Palm Coast home. Deputies said the teen captured the incident on cellphone camera.

As of Sunday afternoon, Harris remained in the Flagler County jail, according to online jail records.