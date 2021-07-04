How JEA prepares year-round for hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa’s path and is prepared if it impacts Northeast Florida.

“I can tell you, our water and electric crews have been working throughout the weekend to be sure everything is in place,” JEA Media Relations Manager Karen McAllister said Sunday on “The Morning Show.” “Our trucks are fully fueled, fully stocked.”

McCallister said the utility prepares year-round for hurricane season.

“We work throughout the year to harden our electric water and wastewater systems to make sure we are prepared throughout storm season,” explained McAllister.

JEA said a majority of storm-related power outages are caused by tree branches hitting power lines. Last week, crews trimmed trees near power lines in the Springfield neighborhood.

Before a storm, JEA recommends trimming your trees and make sure you are prepared with water, fully charged phones and supplies like flashlights and batteries. For other storm tips and information, visit JEA.com/storm.

Ad