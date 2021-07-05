Flooding a continued issue in Arlington Hills residential area, neighbors say

Photo taken from residential area in Arlington Hills on July 4, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents of an Arlington Hills subdivision say flooding has been an issue for years, and they’re concerned over the potential for heavy rainfall from Elsa.

Photos that were taken Sunday night in the residential area show flooding after recent rainfall. The water was slowly creeping up Mark Lamirande’s driveway and his front door.

Photo taken in Arlington Hills neighborhood on July 4, 2021.

“We obviously had a flood here yesterday and we need to get some resolution for it,” Lamirande said.

Lamirande said he and others have been asking for help for years. He said he’s reached out to public works and to his City Council representative.

“They say they are working on it, but this has been going on for 17 years,” said Lamirande, who has lived in the area for 30 years.

Beside the residential area are condominiums that were built several years ago and Strawberry Creek.

Homeowners say when it rains, the trenches and drains are small and back up easily from debris. They believe new developments are making the water flow worse too.

Ad

A request for comment from the City of Jacksonville was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

“This has been going on too long. We pay our taxes. Our yards are being ripped up,” Lamirande said.

Residents hope the city will step in and clear the storms drains every year and install bigger ones to handle more water during heavy rainfall.