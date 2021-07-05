Overturned log truck blocks US 301 northbound before Interstate 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A rolled-over log truck blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 301 at Interstate 10. The crash happened before 7:15 a.m. Monday morning.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the road will be closed for several hours while crews look to clean up the mess left behind.

According to JSO, the driver had an issue with the trailer of his truck and lost control.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews were still working to remove the truck and the logs that fell off the truck from the road.

JSO said crews are waiting for a piece of equipment to assist with removing the logs which is still a couple of hours away.

Florida Department of Transportation is also at the scene and drivers are being directed around the crash by going east on Normandy Boulevard.