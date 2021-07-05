Volunteers clean up Jax Beach after Fourth of July celebrations

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of volunteers scoured the beaches Morning morning to clean-up trash and debris left behind from Fourth of July celebrations on Jacksonville’s beaches.

The annual July 5th cleanup took place in Jacksonville Beach from 7 until 9 a.m. The event is put on by the City of Jacksonville, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol.

Volunteers are meeting at three different locations and fanning out along the beach looking for any trash or items left behind this weekend.