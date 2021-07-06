Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Former traffic anchor at News4Jax, journalist Ayesha Faines passed away

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

Tags: 
Ayesha Faines
,
News4Jax
,
Women Love Power
Ayesha K Faines -- 2008
Ayesha K Faines -- 2008

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Journalist, writer, speaker and founder of Women Love Power, Ayesha Faines sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Friday.

Ayesha was best known for being a featured panelist on “The Grapevine Show,” a millennial web series with international acclaim, according to Insider.

Ayesha was also a former TV journalist for WJXT4 News4Jax in 2008 and My9TV/FOX in the New York City media market.

She graduated from Yale University and was a competitive salsa dancer.

Ayesha has been featured in a number of media outlets, including MTV, Essence, Entertainment Tonight, Hot 97, Afropunk, and The Michael Baisden Radio Show, and she’s lectured before international audiences and a number of universities, Insider said.

Her cause of death was not made known to the public.

Former traffic anchor at News4Jax, journalist Ayesha Faines passed away (2009)

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: