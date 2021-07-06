Former traffic anchor at News4Jax, journalist Ayesha Faines passed away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Journalist, writer, speaker and founder of Women Love Power, Ayesha Faines sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Friday.

Ayesha was best known for being a featured panelist on “The Grapevine Show,” a millennial web series with international acclaim, according to Insider.

Ayesha was also a former TV journalist for WJXT4 News4Jax in 2008 and My9TV/FOX in the New York City media market.

She graduated from Yale University and was a competitive salsa dancer.

Ayesha has been featured in a number of media outlets, including MTV, Essence, Entertainment Tonight, Hot 97, Afropunk, and The Michael Baisden Radio Show, and she’s lectured before international audiences and a number of universities, Insider said.

Her cause of death was not made known to the public.