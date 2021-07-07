SnapJax user captures possible waterspout over St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service on Wednesday confirmed that a possible waterspout was captured on video near Green Cove Springs over the St. Johns River.
SnapJax user GypsySoul shared the video. Take a look:
Possible waterspout spotted earlier from near Green Cove Springs over the St. Johns River.— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021
“The video is obviously a little further away than we would like to 100 percent confirm it, but it looks more than just a funnel cloud. It looks like it does go all the way down into the St Johns,” explained Weather Authority meteorologist Danielle Uliano.
On Twitter, meteorologist Carl Jones captured it on the News4Jax Reynolds Park Skycam between 3:10 and 3:15 p.m.
Another video of the possible waterspout or funnel on the St. Johns River as seen from near Green Cove Springs earlier this afternoon.— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021
The National Weather Service writes: “We got a few videos of a possible waterspout or funnel cloud on the St. Johns River east of Green Cove Springs. Certainly possible there was at least a funnel cloud.”