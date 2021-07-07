SnapJax user captures possible waterspout over St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service on Wednesday confirmed that a possible waterspout was captured on video near Green Cove Springs over the St. Johns River.

SnapJax user GypsySoul shared the video. Take a look:

Possible waterspout spotted earlier from near Green Cove Springs over the St. Johns River.



Thanks for passing along the video Danielle! https://t.co/IybUIfcKaq — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

“The video is obviously a little further away than we would like to 100 percent confirm it, but it looks more than just a funnel cloud. It looks like it does go all the way down into the St Johns,” explained Weather Authority meteorologist Danielle Uliano.

RELATED: Best of SnapJax: News4Jax viewers upload Elsa conditions, damage

On Twitter, meteorologist Carl Jones captured it on the News4Jax Reynolds Park Skycam between 3:10 and 3:15 p.m.

Another video of the possible waterspout or funnel on the St. Johns River as seen from near Green Cove Springs earlier this afternoon.



Thanks Carl! https://t.co/u553qWdfyk — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

The National Weather Service writes: “We got a few videos of a possible waterspout or funnel cloud on the St. Johns River east of Green Cove Springs. Certainly possible there was at least a funnel cloud.”