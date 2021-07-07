Cloudy icon
SnapJax user captures possible waterspout over St. Johns River

Nick Jones
, Digital producer

News
Jacksonville
Courtesy: GypsySoul

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service on Wednesday confirmed that a possible waterspout was captured on video near Green Cove Springs over the St. Johns River.

SnapJax user GypsySoul shared the video. Take a look:

“The video is obviously a little further away than we would like to 100 percent confirm it, but it looks more than just a funnel cloud. It looks like it does go all the way down into the St Johns,” explained Weather Authority meteorologist Danielle Uliano.

On Twitter, meteorologist Carl Jones captured it on the News4Jax Reynolds Park Skycam between 3:10 and 3:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service writes: “We got a few videos of a possible waterspout or funnel cloud on the St. Johns River east of Green Cove Springs. Certainly possible there was at least a funnel cloud.”

