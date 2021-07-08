Another mega find: Man finds 2nd megalodon shark tooth on Fernandina Beach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – They say lightning never strikes twice in the same place. However, for Jacob Danner, it did.

Thursday morning, Danner took a walk on Fernandina Beach, the morning after Tropical Storm Elsa tore through Northeast Florida, bringing heavy rain, wind and tornadoes.

While on his walk he found a 4-inch megalodon shark tooth.

This comes after he found a 3-inch megalodon tooth three weeks ago.

After his first find, News4Jax spoke to a biologist who said the tooth could be millions of years old.

Jim Gelsleichter, an associate biology professor at the University of North Florida, said the megalodon species is only known for its teeth but can reveal much more information about the shark.

“The megalodon fossils that have been observed usually run around 30 feet in length or so,” Gelsleichter said. “So we can use information about the size of the teeth to extrapolate the ultimate size of the animal. We can look at the distribution of where teeth are found and get an idea of the distribution of the animal.”

Danner said he frequently finds shark teeth, just not this size.