JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Interstate 295 East Beltway at Interstate 95 on the north end of Duval County was shut down Wednesday night due to about 2.5 feet of water over the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said traffic was being diverted to Main Street.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes.

The flooding occurred as Tropical Storm Elsa made its way past North Florida.