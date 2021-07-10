As Fernandina Beach resident turned around, tree crashed into her bedroom

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County woman said her home was heavily damaged during Elsa when an oak tree fell through her roof.

“I literally now know what it means to be beside yourself,” said Barbara Roberts, who lives in Fernandina Beach.

Roberts is still shaken after what she experienced during the storm. She’d been following the conditions by watching the news. Her neighborhood was under a Tornado Warning.

“I was just about to go into my bedroom and something made me turn around and go into the kitchen,” Roberts said. “And just as I did, boom.”

The 120 foot oak tree crashed onto her roof and into her bedroom. Photos show debris littered across the room.

“The rain was just pouring in,” she said.

For the past few days, crews have been cutting down what’s left of the tree.

Roberts is thankful she and her two cats made it out OK.

“I just felt very fortunate and just felt like God was looking out for me because I wasn’t in there,” she said.