Search underway for missing diver off coast of Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father of three is missing after going diving off the coast of Mayport on Saturday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, three people went diving about 46 miles off Mayport, but only two came back up.

The third person, identified by family as Timothy Obi of Jacksonville, is still missing, and the Coast Guard has a 45-foot response boat searching from Mayport and has called in a helicopter from Savannah to help.

The Navy and Florida wildlife personnel are also searching.

He was last seen while spearfishing at these coordinates: N 30º28.796′ -- W 80º28.228′.

Obi’s family described him as a 36-year-old white male, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a shaved head who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit. According to social media posts, he has a wife and three sons.

His family has asked for anyone with a boat to come help in the search.

