Man in hospital after shooting on Westbrook Circle East

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to a hospital Saturday evening after being shot in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrived at Westbrook Circle East and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m., according to JSO.

The man was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

A person believed to be connected to the shooting is talking with officers.

If you have any information about the shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500.