Demonstrators calling for change in Cuba shut down traffic on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of demonstrators calling for a change in Cuba shut down traffic Tuesday on two major Jacksonville roads.

The demonstrators holding signs and waving Cuban and American flags took to Atlantic Boulevard in front of Havana Jax, a Cuban restaurant, and blocked traffic around 7 p.m.

The group then moved up the onramp to Interstate 95 north and blocked traffic before members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office showed up to contain the protest. At least 10 JSO cruisers eventually met the protesters on I-95 north to stop the progress of the demonstration.

Traffic was back flowing normally by 7:45 p.m.

Demonstrators shut down traffic on Atlantic Boulevard. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The demonstrators are calling attention to Cuba’s worsening economic situation, failure to address the coronavirus pandemic, lack of freedom and disgust for the communist government.

The support is growing throughout the state of Florida, as it’s home to many Cuban immigrants and their families.