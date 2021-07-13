Overturned pick-up triggers heavy delays on I-95 before University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash triggered heavy delays on I-95 north and southbound just before University Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on the southbound side around 10:45 a.m. Troopers have two lanes closed while they work to clear the scene. Emergency vehicles in the northbound lanes are also causing back-ups.

Two left lanes are closed while Florida Highway Patrol investigators work to clear the scene. Avoid the area if you can and expect delays.

