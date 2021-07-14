Demonstrators against Cuba’s communist leadership plan to protest again tonight in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Organizers of Jacksonville’s “Free Cuba” demonstrations are planning to show out again Wednesday night.

Tuesday night dozens of demonstrators blocked Interstate 95 at Atlantic Boulevard for about 45 minutes.

Wednesday’s protest is planned to occur at the former site of The Jacksonville Landing. It will make the fourth day in a row people have been calling attention to Cuba’s worsening economic crisis and lack of freedom under the communist government.

Father Ricardo Medina of St. Catherine’s Church, who spoke with News4Jax through a translator, said he moved to Jacksonville from Cuba eight years ago.

“No queremos mas presa politico en Cuba,” Father Medina said. That translates to, “We don’t want any more political prisoners in Cuba.”

That message is being shared not only in Jacksonville, but in cities across the state, including Miami.