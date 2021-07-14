Partly Cloudy icon
76º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Demonstrators against Cuba’s communist leadership plan to protest again tonight in Jacksonville

‘Free Cuba’ demonstrations are raging across Florida, calling for an end to the communist regime

Brittany Muller, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville Cuba protest, Priest of St. Catherine’s, No queremos mas presa politico en Cuba, JSO, Free Cuba
Photo does not have a caption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Organizers of Jacksonville’s “Free Cuba” demonstrations are planning to show out again Wednesday night.

Tuesday night dozens of demonstrators blocked Interstate 95 at Atlantic Boulevard for about 45 minutes.

Wednesday’s protest is planned to occur at the former site of The Jacksonville Landing. It will make the fourth day in a row people have been calling attention to Cuba’s worsening economic crisis and lack of freedom under the communist government.

Father Ricardo Medina of St. Catherine’s Church, who spoke with News4Jax through a translator, said he moved to Jacksonville from Cuba eight years ago.

“No queremos mas presa politico en Cuba,” Father Medina said. That translates to, “We don’t want any more political prisoners in Cuba.”

That message is being shared not only in Jacksonville, but in cities across the state, including Miami.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Multi-media journalist with a special interest in Georgia issues.

email

facebook

twitter