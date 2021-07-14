Got yard waste sitting around? Let us know.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Elsa blew through Jacksonville, some people were left with a messy yard.
Cleanup came and went, and now community members say their yard waste is still sitting on the curb.
Do you have this problem? Let us know below.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Elsa blew through Jacksonville, some people were left with a messy yard.
Cleanup came and went, and now community members say their yard waste is still sitting on the curb.
Do you have this problem? Let us know below.
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.