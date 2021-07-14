Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Got yard waste sitting around? Let us know.

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Yard waste (Photo: News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Elsa blew through Jacksonville, some people were left with a messy yard.

Cleanup came and went, and now community members say their yard waste is still sitting on the curb.

Do you have this problem? Let us know below.

