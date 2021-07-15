Jacksonville featured on list of ’25 best places to Live in the U.S.’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duuuval does it again! Jacksonville has been featured on a list of the best places to live!

The U.S. News & World Report published “The 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022″ with Jacksonville coming in hot at number 22.

“Like many other Florida metro areas, Jacksonville is seeing rapid growth due to people moving to the area,” the report said.” Jacksonville also ranks No. 22 out of all the places on the list for desirability, based on a survey of more than 3,600 U.S. residents who were asked where they’d prefer to live.”

Besides Jacksonville, three other Florida cities made the top 25: Naples, Sarasota and Melbourne.

Metro Population: 1,503,574

Median Home Price: $303,789

Average Annual Salary: $48,270

