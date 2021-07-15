Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Jacksonville featured on list of ’25 best places to Live in the U.S.’

Duval County ranked #22

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Florida, Best Places to Live, 22
The downtown Jacksonville skyline
The downtown Jacksonville skyline (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duuuval does it again! Jacksonville has been featured on a list of the best places to live!

The U.S. News & World Report published “The 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022″ with Jacksonville coming in hot at number 22.

“Like many other Florida metro areas, Jacksonville is seeing rapid growth due to people moving to the area,” the report said.” Jacksonville also ranks No. 22 out of all the places on the list for desirability, based on a survey of more than 3,600 U.S. residents who were asked where they’d prefer to live.”

Besides Jacksonville, three other Florida cities made the top 25: Naples, Sarasota and Melbourne.

JAXBEST: Check out the best places in Jacksonville

22. Jacksonville, Florida

Metro Population: 1,503,574

Median Home Price: $303,789

Average Annual Salary: $48,270

Click here to find others that made the list.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email