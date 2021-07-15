Jacksonville woman wins $500 a week for life from $1 scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announces that a 69-year-old Jacksonville woman claimed the first top prize from the $500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Jacksonville District Office.

The woman purchased her $1 winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 8560 Argyle Forest Boulevard in Jacksonville.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $465,000.00.

For just $1, players can win up to five times or win all five prizes shown if they reveal the Money Bag symbol.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.97.

For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.